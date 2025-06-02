Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Receives Qatari PM Who Is Paying Official Visit


2025-06-02 05:09:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in Kuwait Monday on an official visit.
Sheikh Mohammad was received at Kuwait International Airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior state officials. (end)
bs


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109624350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search