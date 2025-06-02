403
Kuwait PM Receives Qatari PM Who Is Paying Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and an official delegation accompanying him arrived in Kuwait Monday on an official visit.
Sheikh Mohammad was received at Kuwait International Airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior state officials. (end)
