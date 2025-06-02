403
Britain Voices Support For Rabat's Self-Rule Proposal In Moroccan Sahara
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Britain has voiced support for Morocco's proposal for self-rule of the Moroccan Sahara, describing it as the "most realistic and applicable" for the conflict over the region.
This came in a joint statement signed late Sunday by British Foreign Secretar David Lammy, who was on a visit to Rabat, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Buraita.
Britain realizes the importance of the Sahara to Morocco, said the statement, and ending the dispute over the region would promote stability and boost regional integration.
It underlined importance of efforts of UN Secretary General's special envoy to the Sahara, reaffirming Britain's support for his endeavors to find a solution for the dispute over Sahara.
Buraita said Britain's stance would push forward efforts towards a compromising political solution based on Morocco's self-rule proposal for the Moroccan Sahara. (end)
