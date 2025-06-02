Blue Launches New Brand Campaign

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Humorous Presentation of“Self-Service Insurance, Simplifying Complexity” Spotlight on Term Life Protection with“Guaranteed Lowest Price in Town”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2025 – Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, today unveiled its latest brand campaign, continuing the tagline“Choose Blue, insurance is that simple”. The campaign uses humor to illustrate how Blue simplifies complex insurance processes through its online platform. The ads highlight Blue's simple and flexible protection plans, empowering customers to self-serve with ease - truly making life simpler with Blue.

The campaign features two ad versions -“Savage Mother-in-law” and“Shy Bestie” (available on Blue's YouTube channel: & ). Set in what appears to be a casual dinner setting, the“Savage Mother-in-law” ad humorously portrays a series of rapid demands and the daughter-in-law's witty responses, emphasizing the message:“Life is complicated enough - fortunately, insurance doesn't have to be.” The“Shy Bestie” ad delivers the line“Love doesn't always come when you make the first move, but Blue always has you covered,” humorously reinforcing Blue's promise of the“lowest price in town” for life protection. Beyond TV ads, Blue is rolling out the campaign across multiple online and offline channels this month, including bus and taxi ads, online banners, and social media content to amplify its reach.

Mr. Danny Wu, VP & Head of Digital & Marketing of Blue, stated:“We aim to break the traditional barriers of the insurance industry by simplifying complex terms and procedures, giving customers full control over their protection. We believe digitalization brings simplicity and flexibility that better meets evolving customer needs. With Blue, insurance is no longer complicated - customers can complete the entire application process in as fast as 5 minutes, truly making life simpler.”

Blue“WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3” - Guaranteed Lowest Price in Town

Blue guarantees the lowest price in town during the first policy benefit term1, ensuring customers get the best deal on term life protection - making it easier than ever to protect their loved ones.

Key Features:



Highly cost-effective life protection: Guarantees the lowest premium in town for the first benefit term. With a simple and straightforward plan that does not involve a savings component, for up to a maximum coverage amount of HK$5.5 million. Moreover, the premium is guaranteed to remain unchanged during the same premium payment period.

Covers Hypertension and High Cholesterol: No additional health proof required; even high blood pressure and high cholesterol are covered2, and the coverage amount or benefits will not be affected by changes in the insured person's health condition.

Guaranteed Policy Renewal: Guarantees automatic renewal3 of the policy, ensures continuous coverage without gaps.

Flexible benefit terms: Policy periods are at 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 years or up to age 65 respectively, allowing customers to choose the insurance plan that best suits their needs. Easy Application & Management: Customers only need to answer a few simple health questions and can complete the application in as little as 5 minutes - quick and easy, eliminating the hassle of complicated life insurance procedures.

Campaign Offers:



WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3 : 60% off first-year premium, 40% off second year, plus up to HK$800 supermarket vouchers and HK$100,000 personal accident coverage.

WeCare Critical Illness Protection Plan 1 : 60% off first-year premium, 40% off second year, plus up to HK$600 vouchers and HK$100,000 accident coverage.

WeCare Personal Accident Protection Plan 1 : HK$1 million coverage with HK$200 voucher.

WeMedi Outpatient Protector : First-year premium HK$388 (original HK$488), plus HK$200 voucher.

WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2 : First-year premium HK$1,688 (original HK$1,988), plus HK$800 voucher. WeCare Flexible Term Life Plan TF1 : 60% off first-year premium, 40% off second year, plus up to HK$800 supermarket vouchers and HK$100,000 personal accident coverage.

Blue Insurance Limited is authorized and regulated by the Insurance Authority under the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) to sell insurance products in Hong Kong. For full campaign and product details, terms and conditions, visit: . Terms and conditions apply to the above products and offers.

Remarks:

1.“Lowest Rate Guaranteed” compares the standard premiums of two quotations. To be eligible for the“Lowest Rate Guaranteed”, the two quotations must be on the same premium payment term, policy benefit term, issue age, sex, and smoking status, and is applicable to term life policies that are intended for online sale and in Hong Kong only.“Lowest Rate Guaranteed” is not applicable for submitted applications and in-force policies.

2. Actual underwriting result depends on the age and health condition of the Insured.

3. While the Policy is in force, renewal is guaranteed at the end of the Policy Benefit Term, before the Life Assured's 96th birthday. For more details, please refer to the Product Summary and the Policy Provisions.