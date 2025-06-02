RACA, Kuwaiti Delegation Discuss Exchange Of Expertise In Regulating Charitable And Humanitarian Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) discussed with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs the exchange of expertise and the enhancement of Gulf cooperation in the areas of oversight and regulation related to charitable and humanitarian work.

This came during a meeting between Director-General of RACA Ibrahim Abdullah Al Dehaimi and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs of the State of Kuwait H E Khaled Amer Al-Ajmi, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed the State of Qatar's model for regulating the charitable and humanitarian sector, which is considered a leading experience based on governance, the promotion of transparency, and adherence to the highest regulatory standards. This is achieved through a system for licensing fundraising activities, monitoring the transfer of funds, and evaluating the performance of organizations.

Talks during the meeting also highlighted the Authority's advanced digital infrastructure and the efforts made to develop the charitable work environment in coordination with national and international entities, as part of the State of Qatar's commitment to building a sustainable and effective charitable sector both locally and globally.