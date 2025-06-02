403
Nawrocki Secures 50.7 Percent Vote in Poland’s Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Karol Nawrocki, a right-wing nationalist and conservative contender, has taken a narrow lead in Poland's presidential runoff election with 50.7% of the vote, according to a Sunday evening Ipsos exit poll conducted by media outlets.
His opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski, a populist conservative, trails closely with 49.3%, the poll shows.
Voter engagement reached an all-time high, with turnout hitting 71.7%, the highest in the country's election history.
During a press briefing held shortly after the poll results were released, Sylwester Marciniak, head of the National Electoral Commission (PKW), projected a razor-thin margin separating the two candidates—just 120,000 votes, or about 0.65%.
Marciniak cautioned that the final certified results might not be available for as long as two weeks.
This second-round vote followed an inconclusive first round on May 18, where no candidate achieved a majority. That initial vote saw Trzaskowski, age 53, slightly ahead with 31.36%, while 42-year-old Nawrocki was close behind with 29.54%.
Observers note that the final outcome could shape not only Poland’s domestic policies but also its future relations with the European Union.
