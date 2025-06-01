Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan: Imran Khan Offers Condolences Over Pahalgam Attack Urges India To 'Act Responsibly'


As the tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the incident was "deeply disturbing and tragic" but urged India to "to act responsibly."

Gunmen opened fire on tourists , slaughtering at least 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.

And Khan, who is incarcerated in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.

“Loss of human life in Pahlgam inciden is deeply disturbing and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families," Khan posted on X.

“When the False Flag Palwama Operation incident happened, we offered to extend all-out cooperation to India but India failed to produce any concrete evidence. As I predicted in 2019, the same is happening again after Pahalgam incident. Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar is again placing the blame on Pakistan. Being a country of 1.5 billion people, India needs to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as“nuclear flashpoint.”

"Peace is our priority but it should not be mistaken as cowardice. Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as my government, backed by whole nation, did in 2019. I have always emphasised the importance of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions,” Khan, who has been in jail since 2023, further said in the post.

