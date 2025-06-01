Big Claim: Polish Presidential Candidate Trzaskowski Says He Has Emerged Victorious

MENAFN - Live Mint) After an exit poll showed Polish centrist Presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski leading on Sunday, he made a big claim to his party members.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is known for his strong European Union ties, is on course for a narrow and tight win in the Polish Presidential elections. According to a Reuters report, he "appeared set for a razor-thin win in Poland's presidential election on Sunday", based on an exit poll on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an already elated Trzaskowski told jubilant party members, "We won. I will bring people together, I will be constructive, I will be a president for all Poles. I will be your president," after the exit polls came out, nearly claiming his victory.

Official results of the Polish Presidential elections were due Monday, but a late poll was expected to be released overnight. This late poll mixes some results with exit surveys, according to Reuters, and carries an error margin of 2 points.

The exit poll curated by Ipsos for broadcasters TVN, TVP, and Polsat claimed that Trzaskowski of the ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO) could win the polls by amassing 50.3% of ballots. His rival, a conservative historian and amateur boxer, Karol Nawrocki, backed by nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) as well as the Donald Trump administration, stood at 49.7%.

The election, being observed as a fight between a pro-European course versus Donald Trump-style nationalism, is turning all the more interesting with every passing minute. For now, however, pro-European Union candidate Trzaskowski, currently the Mayor of Warsaw, is narrowly ahead in the polls.

It is noteworthy that the US President Donald Trump had thrown a lot of weight behind Karol Nawrocki, with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem giving a moving speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting. The CPAC 2025 meeting was held for the first time ever in Poland, where Noem urged Polish voters to elect Nawrocki, a Trump ally.“We need you to elect the right leader,” Noem was quoted as saying during this moving speech.