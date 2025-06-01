Formed Before UAE: How Dubai Police Went From Fort Base To 'Smart' Stations With AI, No Officers

Over 65 years back, in the sands of Naif, a fort watched over Dubai. Within its walls were the Dubai Police, keeping their eyes open while the city slept.

On June 1, 1956, nearly 15 years before UAE was formed, the Dubai Police came into existence, with an aim to guard their land and its people. Now, 69 years later, times have changed, tools have changed, but the force continues to guard their land and its people.

The force's first commander-in-chief was Peter Clayton, a British national who spoke fluent Arabic, and dressed in traditional Bedouin attire. Its first headquarter was the Naif Fort, made of two different types of clay.

Dubai Police was founded following a decree issued by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the son of then Dubai Ruler Saeed bin Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum. Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed went on to become the Ruler of Dubai in 1958, was a founder of UAE, and served as Vice President and Prime Minister of the Emirates.

In 1973, their headquarters were shifted to Al Twar, which remains as the police HQ to this day. However, the force has held on to their heritage, with their first headquarters currently turned into the Naif Police Station in Deira.

In the early 1990s, current Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the then Minister of Defence of the UAE, ordered the restoration of Naif Police Station. In July 1994, the process started, with the reconstruction of the entire building with the exception of the tower, which was subject to only minor external repairs.

The tower was the first part of the fort to be built, and was called Al Makbad because it was partly used as a jail.

Dubai has long had a love for horses, and the police forces were no different. Along with intelligence offices, live-in quarters, the fort also housed a special stable allocated for patrol horses.

Now the fort is home to a Naif Museum, which displays life-size models and interactive exhibits showcasing the story of the Dubai authorities.

While the word 'prisoners' brings to mind images of handcuffs, police officers once restrained detainees through a method called 'Al Hataba' in which the suspect's legs were fastened to a log.

From its first operations out of a fort in 1956, the Dubai Police is now a sprawling establishment with a force of more than fifteen thousand employees, 12 stations, and over 25 smart police stations.

These smart stations function around the clock without human intervention, through AI-assisted services and interactive models. Now, customers can even access police help through drive-thrus.

Tech now plays a major role in police operations, from sonic scanners capable of detecting signs of life beneath the rubble to rescue drones. Robots assist in field operations, reaching tight, hazardous stations that officers may be unable to traverse.

Electro-car robots also patrol the streets , helping police keep an eye on communities 24/7.

The authorities also constantly use AI to monitor potentially harmful social media posts that may convey danger to others, or reveal underlying implications about the user's condition.

With the force introducing new tech by the minute, it has come a long way from a fort base, but the aim remains the same: policing and safety for all.