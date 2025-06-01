Eid Al Adha 2025 In UAE: Prayer Timings Across Emirates Revealed

UAE residents are gearing up for a four-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid Al Adha. More than just a public holiday, the festival holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims. It is observed a day after Arafah, the holiest day in Islam, and is marked by prayers, celebrations, and festive meals shared with loved ones.

The UAE has declared a four-day public holiday for the occasion. The break begins on Thursday, June 5, - the day of Arafah - and continues until Sunday, June 8. Eid Al Adha itself falls on Friday, June 6. This year, the occasion is especially significant for Muslims, as it coincides with Friday (Jumuah) prayers, meaning both the Eid and Jumuah prayers will be held on the same day, each accompanied by a sermon.

The UAE Fatwa Council recently clarified that Eid and Jumuah prayers will be observed separately and at their respective times.

Khaleej Times analysed the Hijri calendar issued by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre to calculate the Eid Al Adha prayer timings for 2025. Based on these calculations - and the fact that Eid prayers are typically held about 20 minutes after sunrise - here are the likely timings across the UAE:



Abu Dhabi: 5.50am

Dubai: 5.45am

Sharjah: 5.44am

Ajman: 5.44am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.43am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am Fujairah: 5.41am

Note: These timings will be updated if needed once official announcements are made.

What happens on Eid day?

On Eid morning, Muslims dress in their finest clothes and head to mosques or large open spaces called musallahs shortly after sunrise to perform the Eid prayer. These spaces fill quickly with men, women, children, and the elderly, all gathering to offer the prayer in congregation.

Prayer areas typically open from the Fajr (dawn) prayer, with the Eid takbir (chants glorifying God) echoing from mosques until the start of the special prayer. After the prayer, the Imam delivers a sermon, and the festivities begin - often starting with warm embraces among family and friends.

A key tradition of Eid Al Adha is the sacrifice of livestock, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The meat is then distributed among family, friends, and those in need, symbolising charity, community, and compassion.