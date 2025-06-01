SOUEAST Concludes 'Lighting Up The Middle East' Campaign, Reinforces Regional Commitment

SOUEAST Motor has wrapped up its over-month-long 'Lighting Up the Middle East' campaign, illuminating five iconic landmarks with its vibrant brand colour, Ease Orange, paying tribute to EASE lifestyle.

From Qatar to the UAE, this high-impact activation promoted the brand's philosophy: "Ease Your Life". The campaign generated widespread attention with over 560 million viewers both online and on-site. The brand philosophy was embedded through artistic lighting across five countries, highlighting SOUEAST's resonance with the "EASE Urban Lifestyle".

In February, Aspire Tower, Qatar's tallest building, was illuminated with Ease Orange, creating a striking nightscape.

Shining on the skyline in Erbil, Iraq, the Erbil 1 Tower featured an immersive light show with the brand slogan and SUV lineup projected across the building's facade.

Illuminating Kuwait's Avenues-Kuwait was wrapped in Ease Orange, turning into a vibrant city landmark.

Light and shadow in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh's Boulevard City Times Square, digital screens displayed animations of the brand and its models.

Dancing with the waves in the UAE

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai was the final stop, with SOUEAST's light display reflecting on the waves.

The campaign introduced three SUV models: S09 - Smart Premium D-class SUV, S07 - Urban Intelligent C-class SUV, and S06 - Urban Stylish C-class SUV, including the S06 DM hybrid version

All models have been tested for high-temperature durability, suitable for Middle East conditions.

SOUEAST has established a Saudi subsidiary, launched a 12,000 m2 spare parts centre, and plans to enter Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Lebanon. Fourteen new sales outlets will expand product and service access.

The conclusion of the "Lighting Up the Middle East" campaign marks the start of a new engagement phase focused on localisation, innovation, and brand affinity.