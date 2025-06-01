Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month
“New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement - members of the community have marched for equality since 1969, and every year one of the world's largest Pride marches takes place in New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “Now more than ever, we are fighting to protect LGBTQ+ rights and protections - all New Yorkers deserve to be safe, heard and valued regardless of who they love or how they identify. New York is proud of its history and will always celebrate Pride.”
The following State landmarks will illuminate various colors of the Pride flag on June 1 and June 23-30, and Capital region landmarks will be lit the weekend of June 7-9:
-
One World Trade Center
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
The“Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
Albany International Airport Gateway
MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Moynihan Train Hall
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
The Pride flag will be flown at the following State agencies and office buildings throughout New York State:
-
New York State Capitol
Empire State Plaza
Governor's Executive Mansion
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
New York State Office of General Services
New York State Department Of Transportation
New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities
New York State Workers' Compensation Board
Hampton Plaza
Harriman Campus
Ten Eyck
Binghamton State Office Building
Dulles State Office Building
Henderson-Smith State Office Building
State Preparedness Training Center (Oriskany)
Homer Folks Facility
Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building
Utica State Office Building
Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building
Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building
Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center
Perry B. Duryea State Office Building
Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that the Pride flag will be flown at the following State parks across New York State:
-
Allegany State Park
Artpark
Bayard Cutting Arboretum
Belmont Lake State Park
Bethpage State Park
Caleb Smith State Park
Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve
Clermont State Historic Site
Connetquot River State Park
DF Riverbank State Park
FDR Four Freedoms State Park
FDR State Park
Gantry Plaza State Park
Green Lakes State Park
Hamlin State Park
Hempstead Lake State Park
Hither Hills State Park
Jones Beach State Park
Lake Taghkanic State Park
Letchworth State Park
Marsha P Johnson State Park
Mills-Norrie State Park
Montauk Downs State Park
Niagara Falls State Park
Orient Beach State Park
Philipse Manor Hall
Planting Fields State Park
Robert Moses State Park
Roberto Clemente State Park
Saratoga Spa State Park
Shirley Chisholm State Park
Sunken Meadow State Park
Taconic State Park State Park
Valley Stream State Park
Wellesley Island State Park
Throughout her positions in local and state government, Governor Hochul has championed policies and made investments to support marginalized New Yorkers. A national leader in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, she signed legislation to make New York a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and paved the way for an Equal Rights Amendment to be embedded in the New York State Constitution.
The LGBTQ+ community has been no stranger to the Trump administration's attacks and the federal government's pursuit to strip away rights and protections from people who are trying to be themselves. These attacks have dismantled years of civil rights progress and advocacy, rolling back protections for LGBTQ+ individuals and sheltering accessibility to information for individuals who are seeking to learn more about their identity and receive gender-affirming care.
Every year, New York City is home to one of the world's largest Pride marches and Pride events in the world. This year, the Pride march will take place on June 29 - annually, the last Sunday in June - and throughout June, Empire State Development's Division of Tourism/I LOVE NY will continue to encourage tourists to discover all the events and destinations awaiting them across New York State through I LOVE NY LGBTQ. The I LOVE NY LGBTQ website features travel guides, blogs and a Pride event calendar with events taking place throughout New York State. For more information on LGBTQ travel and Pride events, click here .
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment