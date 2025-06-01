403
US Charges British Man Over Smuggling Military Tech to China
(MENAFN) A 63-year-old British national has been formally accused in the United States of attempting to illegally transport "sensitive American military technology" to China.
The equipment allegedly involved in the case includes missile systems, air defence radar, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).
The accused, John Miller, who holds permanent residency status in the US, and Cui Guanghai, a 43-year-old Chinese citizen, are both wanted by the FBI.
They face serious allegations such as conspiring to engage in interstate harassment, unlawful exporting, and breaching the Arms Export Control Act.
Both men were apprehended in Serbia and are currently being held there, with extradition proceedings to the US under consideration.
According to the UK’s Foreign Office, it is supporting a British citizen arrested in April and is "in touch with the local authorities and his family." This statement confirms the government’s involvement in offering consular aid amid the ongoing legal developments.
Legal filings indicate that Miller and Cui allegedly discussed how to export a piece of equipment capable of performing encryption and decryption functions.
They are said to have paid a USD10,000 (EURO7,430) down payment for the acquisition of this device.
In addition to the smuggling accusations, the two individuals are charged with trying to "harass" an individual who protested against the Chinese government.
Allegedly, their actions included placing a GPS tracker on the protester's vehicle and puncturing the car’s tyres.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described the case as a "blatant assault" on the national security interests and democratic foundations of the United States.
He emphasized that "This Justice Department will not tolerate foreign repression on US soil, nor will we allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defence systems."
If convicted, Mr. Miller could be sentenced to as many as 20 years behind bars for contravening the Arms Export Control Act and an additional 10 years for smuggling offenses.
