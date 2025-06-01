403
Kremlin Comments on Macron Slap Incident
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from offering detailed remarks on an incident involving French Leader Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
The moment, which appeared to show Brigitte pushing Macron’s face, was described by Peskov as a private family matter.
He stressed that “it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the Macron family’s private matters,” adding, however, that “if a wife slaps her husband, she never does it without a reason,” though he insisted it remained outside their concern.
The event took place on May 25, as the French president and his spouse landed in Hanoi, Vietnam.
In the video, Macron is seen speaking to someone off-camera just as the door of the aircraft opens.
Two arms clad in red sleeves—later revealed to be Brigitte’s—extend toward him, briefly covering his face and mouth. Macron takes a step back, appears amused, and waves to the cameras. Brigitte then joins him, also wearing a red jacket, matching the visible sleeves.
The clip quickly circulated online, gaining widespread attention. President Macron attempted to minimize the attention it received, calling the interaction a moment of “bickering and joking” between the couple.
While acknowledging the viral nature of the footage, Peskov shifted attention away from the personal lives of foreign leaders.
He used the opportunity to criticize France’s stance toward Russia, asserting that Paris has not been pursuing diplomacy but has instead chosen to escalate pressure on Moscow.
