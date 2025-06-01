Former Striker Haunts São Paulo as Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx in Brasileirão Clash

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Striker Haunts São Paulo As Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx In Brasileirão Clash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo fell 2-1 to Bahia in a pivotal Brasileirão match on May 31, 2025, at Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova, with ex-São Paulo striker Willian José delivering both goals for the hosts.
The victory marked Bahia coach Rogério Ceni's first-ever win against his former club after 11 failed attempts across nine losses and two draws.
Willian José's second-half header (52') and penalty (72') sealed the result, overshadowing Luciano's late penalty (85') for São Paulo.
The 33-year-old striker, who scored just twice for São Paulo during his 2011-2012 stint, now has three goals in his last four matches against them.
Ceni, a São Paulo legend as a player, leveraged tactical adjustments -starting winger Ademir for pace-to exploit defensive gaps left by São Paulo's suspended coach Luis Zubeldía.
Former Striker Haunts São Paulo as Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx in Brasileirão Clash
São Paulo goalkeeper Rafael kept the scoreline respectable with six saves, including a first-half denial of Willian José's close-range header.
The defeat leaves São Paulo 13th with 12 points, three above relegation-threatened Vitória. Bahia climbs to fifth with 18 points, reigniting hopes for continental qualification.
Ceni's breakthrough came amid mounting pressure: his previous clashes with São Paulo included a 2023 Copa do Brasil elimination with Flamengo .
The win also carries financial stakes-Bahia's rise strengthens their commercial appeal, while São Paulo's mid-table stagnation risks alienating sponsors.
Both teams resume play on June 12, with Bahia facing league leaders Bragantino and São Paulo hosting Vasco da Gama.
The victory marked Bahia coach Rogério Ceni's first-ever win against his former club after 11 failed attempts across nine losses and two draws.
Willian José's second-half header (52') and penalty (72') sealed the result, overshadowing Luciano's late penalty (85') for São Paulo.
The 33-year-old striker, who scored just twice for São Paulo during his 2011-2012 stint, now has three goals in his last four matches against them.
Ceni, a São Paulo legend as a player, leveraged tactical adjustments -starting winger Ademir for pace-to exploit defensive gaps left by São Paulo's suspended coach Luis Zubeldía.
Former Striker Haunts São Paulo as Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx in Brasileirão Clash
São Paulo goalkeeper Rafael kept the scoreline respectable with six saves, including a first-half denial of Willian José's close-range header.
The defeat leaves São Paulo 13th with 12 points, three above relegation-threatened Vitória. Bahia climbs to fifth with 18 points, reigniting hopes for continental qualification.
Ceni's breakthrough came amid mounting pressure: his previous clashes with São Paulo included a 2023 Copa do Brasil elimination with Flamengo .
The win also carries financial stakes-Bahia's rise strengthens their commercial appeal, while São Paulo's mid-table stagnation risks alienating sponsors.
Both teams resume play on June 12, with Bahia facing league leaders Bragantino and São Paulo hosting Vasco da Gama.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment