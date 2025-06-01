Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Former Striker Haunts São Paulo As Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx In Brasileirão Clash


2025-06-01 06:09:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo fell 2-1 to Bahia in a pivotal Brasileirão match on May 31, 2025, at Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova, with ex-São Paulo striker Willian José delivering both goals for the hosts.

The victory marked Bahia coach Rogério Ceni's first-ever win against his former club after 11 failed attempts across nine losses and two draws.

Willian José's second-half header (52') and penalty (72') sealed the result, overshadowing Luciano's late penalty (85') for São Paulo.

The 33-year-old striker, who scored just twice for São Paulo during his 2011-2012 stint, now has three goals in his last four matches against them.

Ceni, a São Paulo legend as a player, leveraged tactical adjustments -starting winger Ademir for pace-to exploit defensive gaps left by São Paulo's suspended coach Luis Zubeldía.


Former Striker Haunts São Paulo as Ceni Breaks 12-Match Jinx in Brasileirão Clash
São Paulo goalkeeper Rafael kept the scoreline respectable with six saves, including a first-half denial of Willian José's close-range header.

The defeat leaves São Paulo 13th with 12 points, three above relegation-threatened Vitória. Bahia climbs to fifth with 18 points, reigniting hopes for continental qualification.

Ceni's breakthrough came amid mounting pressure: his previous clashes with São Paulo included a 2023 Copa do Brasil elimination with Flamengo .

The win also carries financial stakes-Bahia's rise strengthens their commercial appeal, while São Paulo's mid-table stagnation risks alienating sponsors.

Both teams resume play on June 12, with Bahia facing league leaders Bragantino and São Paulo hosting Vasco da Gama.

MENAFN01062025007421016031ID1109621451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search