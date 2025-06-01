403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tunisia’s IOM Repatriates Hundreds of Undocumented Migrants in Urgent Push
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia announced it successfully coordinated the voluntary repatriation of 379 undocumented migrants back to their home countries on Tuesday and Thursday.
The group comprised 146 individuals from Gambia, 167 from Guinea, and 66 migrants from Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Sierra Leone, according to the organization’s statement.
“These actions are part of the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, carried out by the IOM in close coordination with Tunisian authorities to ensure safe and dignified returns,” the statement said.
Since the start of 2025, the IOM reports that over 3,500 undocumented migrants have taken advantage of this program.
Tunisia, positioned in the central Mediterranean, remains a key exit point for migrants and refugees attempting perilous sea journeys toward Europe.
The group comprised 146 individuals from Gambia, 167 from Guinea, and 66 migrants from Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Sierra Leone, according to the organization’s statement.
“These actions are part of the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, carried out by the IOM in close coordination with Tunisian authorities to ensure safe and dignified returns,” the statement said.
Since the start of 2025, the IOM reports that over 3,500 undocumented migrants have taken advantage of this program.
Tunisia, positioned in the central Mediterranean, remains a key exit point for migrants and refugees attempting perilous sea journeys toward Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment