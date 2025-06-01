Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tunisia’s IOM Repatriates Hundreds of Undocumented Migrants in Urgent Push

2025-06-01 05:15:58
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia announced it successfully coordinated the voluntary repatriation of 379 undocumented migrants back to their home countries on Tuesday and Thursday.

The group comprised 146 individuals from Gambia, 167 from Guinea, and 66 migrants from Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Sierra Leone, according to the organization’s statement.

“These actions are part of the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, carried out by the IOM in close coordination with Tunisian authorities to ensure safe and dignified returns,” the statement said.

Since the start of 2025, the IOM reports that over 3,500 undocumented migrants have taken advantage of this program.

Tunisia, positioned in the central Mediterranean, remains a key exit point for migrants and refugees attempting perilous sea journeys toward Europe.

