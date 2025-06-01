Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Train Derailment Follows Bridge Collapse in Russia

Train Derailment Follows Bridge Collapse in Russia


2025-06-01 04:30:57
(MENAFN) At least three individuals lost their lives and 28 others sustained injuries when a road bridge gave way on Saturday, triggering a derailment of a passenger train in Russia’s Bryansk Region, as reported by a state-operated news agency.

Initial details provided by the All-Russian Center for Emergency Medicine revealed that the wounded were transported to healthcare institutions for treatment, according to the Emergencies Ministry, also cited by the news agency.

Emergency responders are still inspecting the wrecked train cars and its engine, the ministry noted. Recovery operations remain underway.

The news agency further stated that approximately 180 personnel and 60 units of machinery have been mobilized to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

"A bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District. Currently, in the area of one of the sections of the federal highway A240, a traffic accident occurred involving cars and a passenger train,” Gov. Alexander Bogomaz announced earlier on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties."

He confirmed that rescue crews and local authorities are present at the location.

"Everything necessary is being done to provide assistance to the victims."

Meanwhile, investigators from the Western Interregional Investigative Department for Transport, part of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, are conducting an on-site inquiry.

