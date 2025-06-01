403
Vodafone Qatar selects Nokia in major network modernization deal to drive expanded 5G coverage, reliability, and services
29 May 2025
Dubai, UAE – Nokia today announced a major agreement with Vodafone Qatar to lead a nationwide network modernization that will enable the operator to deliver faster, more secure, and highly adaptable 5G services to consumers and businesses across the country, while preparing the network for next-generation innovations.
In a major expansion of the two companies’ partnership, Vodafone Qatar will leverage Nokia’s end-to-end technology to boost network capacity and reduce latency while accelerating time-to-market with new capabilities and introducing greater agility through automation and enhanced security measures.
As demand for high-speed connectivity surges in Qatar’s rapidly growing digital economy where the ICT sector is forecast to grow at an 8.5% annual rate through 2030, the operator is committed to meet those needs. Nokia’s solutions will help transform the network with intelligent broadband access, new enterprise offerings provided through 5G slicing, and infrastructure that can easily evolve as digital applications advance.
“Vodafone Qatar continuously embraces new opportunities to deploy emerging technologies as part of its commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Our work with Nokia enables us to become more agile and responsive to the evolving needs of customers and businesses. By integrating advanced fiber, mobile, and cloud capabilities, we are shaping a smarter, more secure network that can support everything from customized home Wi-Fi to the latest enterprise technologies,” said Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Qatar.
“This collaboration reflects the depth of our portfolio and the strength of our partnership with Vodafone Qatar. Through more flexible scaling, reliability, and near zero-touch automation that our advanced core and broadband solutions deliver, Nokia will provide greater network agility and service offerings, and provide our partner with all the tools they need to more efficiently manage and extract greater value from their network assets,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.
Nokia’s multi-cloud core software solutions, including Packet Core, Converged Charging, and Networks Data Analytics Function, running on the latest cloud technologies will bring cloud-native grade automation, agility, and scalability to Vodafone Qatar’s multi-access core network.
Nokia Digital Operations software will boost the operator’s journey towards fully autonomous networks with end-to-end orchestration, 5G slicing automation, and AI-driven assurance, enabling rapid delivery and highest reliability of services.
Nokia’s integration of automation across IP and optical networks, provided by NSP, combined with a five-year managed services agreement for core operations, will help accelerate service rollouts, reduce costs, and ensure a future-ready network architecture.
