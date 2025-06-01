403
Huawei and Dubai Health Announce Collaborative Study on Daily Health Monitoring using HUAWEI WATCH 5
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Building on their ongoing collaboration, Huawei and Dubai Health have launched a new user research project to evaluate the usability of advanced health monitoring capabilities on the newly released HUAWEI WATCH 5.
The HUAWEI WATCH 5, which is available for pre-order in the UAE now, represents a significant step forward in personal health technology. The X-TAP technology utilises an innovative distributed sensor array to enhance the accuracy of vital sign measurements using direct fingertip measurements. With integrated ECG and PPG sensors built into it, the X-TAP is part of the upgraded HUAWEI TruSense System that makes use of a Distributed Super-Sensing Module to deliver significantly enhanced health insights. Measuring physiological signals directly from fingertips greatly improves accuracy and yields faster results, enabling much more comprehensive health monitoring using the watch.
Researchers at Dubai Health are conducting a user experience research project to evaluate the health monitoring features on the HUAWEI WATCH 5, including Health Glance. The research aims to understand how real users interact with these features in their daily lives and to generate insights that can inform further development and optimization. The finding will results in a health trend report, to be jointly published by Huawei and Dubai Health after the completion of the research, to support design refinements and guide product strategy for future iterations of the smartwatch. This study is part of a broader effort by Dubai Health Innovations to support the transformative solutions that enhance patient care, drive medical advancement and improve health outcomes.
This collaboration was announced through the official social media channels of both Huawei and Dubai Health Team. Further announcements regarding the research progress will be made as the study unfolds.
