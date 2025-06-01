403
Elephant seal goes back to waters after surprising appearance in city
(MENAFN) A young southern elephant seal was safely guided back to the sea after unexpectedly wandering through the streets of Gordon’s Bay, a coastal town near Cape Town, South Africa, sparking a major rescue effort.
The seal, a male weighing approximately two tons (4,400 pounds), was first seen early Tuesday as it made its way through the suburb’s roads. Curious residents emerged from their homes to observe and record the unusual sight of the massive marine mammal moving along sidewalks.
In a popular video, police officers are seen surrounding the seal with their vehicles to block its path, but the animal appeared unbothered and even rested its head on a car’s hood before continuing its stroll onto the pavement.
Officials from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA later confirmed the seal was secured near a shopping center after experts determined it was unlikely to return to the ocean on its own. A team of wildlife specialists and emergency responders quickly arrived to assist.
The SPCA shared footage of the seal’s safe return to the water and later announced on Facebook that the animal had hauled out again, this time at the Naval Base in Simon’s Town. The organization assured the public that the seal was now in a secure location away from roads, with no immediate danger to its safety.
Southern elephant seals, the largest seal species globally, usually inhabit sub-Antarctic waters. Though rare in South Africa, young males sometimes stray from their typical habitats and are occasionally spotted along the country’s coastline.
Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, remarked that wild animals don’t always behave as expected, and this seal’s surprising trek into a residential area understandably raised concern.
The organization urged the public not to approach, feed, or attempt to help wildlife found in urban settings, stressing the importance of keeping a safe distance for both human and animal safety.
