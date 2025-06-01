Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Slams U.S. Role in South Sudan Sanctions Resolution

China Slams U.S. Role in South Sudan Sanctions Resolution


2025-06-01 03:16:29
(MENAFN) A Chinese diplomat launched a fierce critique of the United States on Friday regarding its management of a Security Council resolution on sanctions related to South Sudan.

During discussions over the draft resolution, African members of the Security Council suggested removing the Necessary Unified Forces from the current arms embargo. Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, described this proposal as a reasonable and feasible solution at the current stage.

However, the U.S., serving as the penholder for the resolution, reportedly prioritized its own national interests, dismissing urgent appeals from South Sudan and rejecting constructive feedback from regional actors. In his formal vote explanation, Sun stated, “This is disappointing.”

He further charged the U.S. with delaying consultations, compressing an already limited timeframe, and failing to officially request written comments from other council members on the draft resolution. The vote proceeded despite clear opposition, which Sun said contravened established council procedures.

"These practices undermine the council's unity and cooperation. We urge the penholder to take an objective and impartial approach, listen to the reasonable demand of the country concerned and the countries in the region, work to bridge differences between council members, and effectively shoulder its due responsibilities," the Chinese envoy warned.

MENAFN01062025000045017169ID1109620884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search