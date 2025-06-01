403
Redevelopment of Dharavi Sparks Local Dissent in India
(MENAFN) A proposal to revamp Dharavi — internationally recognized as one of South Asia’s largest informal settlements — is encountering resistance from its inhabitants, as per a report by a news agency on Friday.
Positioned at the center of Mumbai, India’s economic powerhouse, Dharavi covers more than 250 hectares and has long captured the interest of tourists, scholars, urban development experts, and even filmmakers from Hollywood.
Sanctioned by the Maharashtra state administration on Wednesday, the redevelopment scheme aims to construct approximately 60,000 residential apartments and more than 13,000 commercial facilities for qualifying occupants.
The comprehensive cost of the initiative is projected at USD11 billion.
This plan also envisions enhanced public amenities and improved infrastructure within the locality. However, full implementation may require as long as seven years.
Despite its ambition, the blueprint has been met with resistance from residents, the news agency reported.
Many are voicing objections over the eligibility criteria for relocation — specifically, that only inhabitants living in ground-floor dwellings will qualify for new housing.
Rajendra Korde, the head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti, revealed to the publication that while there are over 100,000 ground-floor units, between 150,000 and 200,000 individuals live on upper levels, such as second and third floors.
He also raised doubts about the validity of the data collected by the project’s survey team. As per government figures, Dharavi is home to more than 600,000 individuals.
