ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies Announce National Launch of Locally- Manufactured ADNOC Voyager Lubricants in Egypt
(MENAFN- ADNOC) Cairo, May 28, 2025 – ADNOC Distribution, in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), has announced the launch of ADNOC Voyager lubricants across Egypt. This marks the first time ADNOC Voyager products will be available at third-party points of sale in the country. ADNOC Voyager products are currently available at select points of sale in greater Cairo and the Nile Delta, as well as on Amazon and noon e-commerce platforms, with ambitions to reach 3,000 points of sale nationwide by the end of 2026.
The launch of ADNOC Voyager lubricants across Egypt is a strategic milestone for the brand, combining local manufacturing with expanded distribution capabilities. Selected ADNOC Voyager products are produced at a state-of-the art TEME blending facility in Borg El Arab, contributing to Egypt’s industrial development, creating skilled job opportunities, strengthening local supply chains, and reducing dependence on imports. This aligns with Egypt’s broader economic strategy to boost domestic production and attract foreign investment into the industrial sector.
Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, stated: "The national launch of ADNOC Voyager lubricants in Egypt marks a key milestone in our strategy to expand the reach of ADNOC’s trusted, high-performance lubricants across Egypt and North Africa. The roll-out builds on ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies’ shared commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, while deepening our collaboration, expanding ADNOC’s regional footprint, and building future-ready capabilities that serve national priorities and regional markets alike."
With the nation-wide rollout, ADNOC Distribution – which acquired 50% of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt in 2023 – continues to deliver on its international growth strategy, expanding its footprint beyond the UAE and Saudi Arabia into North Africa. By entering Egypt’s high-potential fuel retail and mobility market, ADNOC Distribution has gained access to North Africa’s largest customer base, supporting its ambition to become a leading regional mobility player in line with its five-year growth strategy.
Thomas Strauss, Managing Director & Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, shared his enthusiasm: “Launching ADNOC Voyager Lubricants in Egypt is a proud achievement for TEME and a reflection of the strength of our partnership. By manufacturing locally in Borg El Arab, we are ensuring accessibility, reliability, and top-tier performance for our customers. TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt represents a unique collaboration, proving that the two energy majors - TotalEnergies and ADNOC Distribution - can come together to drive innovation and elevate industry standards. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are crafting an efficient, sustainable supply chain that benefits the local market.”
At the official launch event, held at the historic Abdeen Palace in Cairo, ADNOC Distribution unveiled its “Voyager: Powering Your Everyday Performance” campaign for the Egyptian market, highlighting the lubricant range’s superior protection, efficiency, and reliability. The launch was attended by key government officials and industry leaders, including Eng. Karim Badawy, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Abdulbaset Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Deputy Head of Mission and Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Cairo. The event also welcomed top executives from ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, led by Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution; Jean-Philippe Torres, Senior Vice-Present of TotalEnergies for Africa; and Thomas Strauss, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt.
ADNOC Voyager offers a wide range of high-performance products for automotive, industrial, and marine applications. With over 180 international OEM approvals and certifications from API and JASO, ADNOC Voyager is trusted in more than 47 countries worldwide and remains the leading lubricant brand in the UAE. With a market size of nearly 450 kilotonnes annually, Egypt is one of Africa’s largest lubricants markets, with sustained demand driven by new presidential development projects and a growing auto manufacturing sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
