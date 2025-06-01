403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ajeemganj to host 10th Edition of Mango Festival from June 1st to June 30th, 2025
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Murshidabad, West Bengal, 29th May 2025: Get ready to indulge in the sweetness of mangoes at the Ajeemganj Mango Festival organized by Murshidabad Heritage Development Society (MHDS) and House of Sheherwali, scheduled to take place from June 1st to June 30th. This month-long celebration coincides with the peak mango season, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the diverse world of mangoes.
Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal is renowned for its diverse and historically significant mango varieties. The region, once the seat of the Nawabs, has a rich tradition of cultivating and developing unique mango cultivars, many of which are named after figures or events from their history.
“Murshidabad gears up for its biggest-ever Mango Festival starting from June, expanding for a month-long celebration, the 10th edition will showcase the city’s famed nawabi mangoes offering a rich blend of taste and heritage” said Pradip Chopra, President of the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society.
The festival will highlight the historical significance of mangoes in the region, particularly how Mughal Emperor Akbar encouraged the cultivation and cross-breeding of mangoes, leading to the development of numerous varieties. India, being the largest producer of mangoes, boasts over 500 varieties, with Murshidabad alone being home to around 150 varieties.
Notable Mango Varieties of Murshidabad:
• Kohitoor: A cross between the extinct Kalopahar and another unnamed variety, prized for its unique flavor.
• Nawab Pasand: A mango named after a nawab's favorite.
• Inayat Pasand: Named after a jagirdar (land owner) who patronized the mango.
• Ranipasand: Named after the nawab's favorite wife.
• Champa: A mango with a distinct aroma, reminiscent of the champa flower.
• Bimli: Named after a maid employed by Mir Jafar.
• Anaras: Known for its pineapple-like flavor.
• Saranga: Dedicated to the sarangi players in the nawab's haveli.
• Gulabkhas: Possesses a subtle rose fragrance.
• Mohanbhog: Offered as a tribute to Lord Krishna.
• Peyarafuli: Features a guava-like flavor.
• Kishanbhog: Distinguished by its soft, creamy texture and hints of pineapple.
• Chandankosa: Carries a soothing sandalwood fragrance.
• Himsagar, Langra, and Lakshmanbhog: Also known for their production in the Murshidabad area.
• Bhawani: One of the gems from Nawab-era mango varieties.
• Rani: A historically famous mango variety.
• Bhabani: Another historically significant mango variety.
• Molamjam: Another historically famous mango variety.
• Shahdulla: A historically famous mango variety.
Guests staying at the House of Sheherwali can indulge in a unique daily mango trail experience, much like the wine trails of Europe or tea trails of North Bengal. Each morning includes visits to local orchards to hand-pick and taste mangoes straight from the trees. Back at the House, guests can savor the rich flavors of seasonal mangoes while enjoying serene views of the Ganga River. Beyond this, all visitors can explore mango orchards, learn about the history and cultivation of the fruit, and discover rare and local varieties that celebrate Murshidabad’s vibrant mango heritage.
Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal is renowned for its diverse and historically significant mango varieties. The region, once the seat of the Nawabs, has a rich tradition of cultivating and developing unique mango cultivars, many of which are named after figures or events from their history.
“Murshidabad gears up for its biggest-ever Mango Festival starting from June, expanding for a month-long celebration, the 10th edition will showcase the city’s famed nawabi mangoes offering a rich blend of taste and heritage” said Pradip Chopra, President of the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society.
The festival will highlight the historical significance of mangoes in the region, particularly how Mughal Emperor Akbar encouraged the cultivation and cross-breeding of mangoes, leading to the development of numerous varieties. India, being the largest producer of mangoes, boasts over 500 varieties, with Murshidabad alone being home to around 150 varieties.
Notable Mango Varieties of Murshidabad:
• Kohitoor: A cross between the extinct Kalopahar and another unnamed variety, prized for its unique flavor.
• Nawab Pasand: A mango named after a nawab's favorite.
• Inayat Pasand: Named after a jagirdar (land owner) who patronized the mango.
• Ranipasand: Named after the nawab's favorite wife.
• Champa: A mango with a distinct aroma, reminiscent of the champa flower.
• Bimli: Named after a maid employed by Mir Jafar.
• Anaras: Known for its pineapple-like flavor.
• Saranga: Dedicated to the sarangi players in the nawab's haveli.
• Gulabkhas: Possesses a subtle rose fragrance.
• Mohanbhog: Offered as a tribute to Lord Krishna.
• Peyarafuli: Features a guava-like flavor.
• Kishanbhog: Distinguished by its soft, creamy texture and hints of pineapple.
• Chandankosa: Carries a soothing sandalwood fragrance.
• Himsagar, Langra, and Lakshmanbhog: Also known for their production in the Murshidabad area.
• Bhawani: One of the gems from Nawab-era mango varieties.
• Rani: A historically famous mango variety.
• Bhabani: Another historically significant mango variety.
• Molamjam: Another historically famous mango variety.
• Shahdulla: A historically famous mango variety.
Guests staying at the House of Sheherwali can indulge in a unique daily mango trail experience, much like the wine trails of Europe or tea trails of North Bengal. Each morning includes visits to local orchards to hand-pick and taste mangoes straight from the trees. Back at the House, guests can savor the rich flavors of seasonal mangoes while enjoying serene views of the Ganga River. Beyond this, all visitors can explore mango orchards, learn about the history and cultivation of the fruit, and discover rare and local varieties that celebrate Murshidabad’s vibrant mango heritage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment