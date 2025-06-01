Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri From Thailand Wins Coveted Title Read On

Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has won the 72nd Miss World title. She was crowned by Miss World 2024, Karolina Bielawska, at the closing ceremony held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday

Ethiopia's Haset Dereje was the first runner-up. Poland's Maja Klauza was the second runner-up. Martinique's Orly Joachim made it to the top 4.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri grew up in Phuket. She is an international relations student and model. She is an advocate for breast cancer awareness. At the age of 16, she discovered a lump in her breast. This inspired her to spread awareness about breast cancer and its early detection in Thailand.

Opal represented Thailand at the Miss Universe 2024 international competition in Mexico City. She finished in third place. Her third runner-up status was later revoked because she accepted the title of Miss World Thailand 2025 before completing her 12-month reign as Miss Universe Thailand.

108 contestants from around the world participated in Miss World 2025. India was represented by model Nandini Gupta. She managed to make it to the top 20 in the race for the Miss World 2025 title.

The finale of the 72nd Miss World was hosted by Stephanie Del Valle (Miss World 2016). She wore a traditional Indian lehenga for the event. Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter also performed at this grand event. The jury for the 72nd Miss World competition included actor Sonu Sood, who also received the Miss World Humanitarian Award.