Russia: 7 Dead As Train Derails After Bridge Collapse Near Ukraine Border

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, June 1 (IANS) At least seven people lost their lives, and 30 others were hospitalised after a railway bridge collapsed, causing a train derailment in Russia's Bryansk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

Authorities have cited "illegal interference" as the reason behind the incident, which occurred early Sunday.

Russian Railways, in a post on Telegram, stated that the train's locomotive and several cars derailed "due to the collapse of a span structure of the road bridge as a result of an illegal interference in the operation of transport."

Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz said two children were among those hospitalised, with one in serious condition.

The locomotive driver was among those killed, according to Russian state news agencies citing medical sources.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram that around 180 personnel were deployed to the scene, with the primary focus on locating and rescuing any remaining victims.

Reports from Russia's Baza Telegram channel, which frequently shares information sourced from law enforcement and security services, suggested that preliminary findings indicated the bridge may have been blown up.

However, the channel did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Since the onset of the war, the Bryansk region -- along with the neighbouring Kursk and Belgorod regions -- has repeatedly faced cross-border shelling, drone attacks, and covert incursions from Ukrainian territory.

The train was en route from Klimovo to Moscow when it collided with the collapsed bridge near a federal highway in the Vygonichskyi district of the Bryansk region, Governor Bogomaz added.

The district is located approximately 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

In the broader context of the ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump has called on both Moscow and Kyiv to collaborate on a peace deal to bring the war to an end.

Meanwhile, Russia has proposed a second round of direct negotiations with Ukrainian officials, slated for next week in Istanbul.

Ukraine, however, has yet to confirm its participation in the proposed talks on Monday, stating it first needs to review the specifics of Russia's proposals.