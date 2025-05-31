Ravi Shankar Prasad-Led Delegation Arrives In London To Highlight India's Commitment To Defeat Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 1 (IANS) An all-party Parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) and was received by High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, as part of India's efforts under Operation Sindoor to reach out to partner countries to convey India's unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism.

During their four-day visit to Britain, the delegation is scheduled to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle; Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister for Indo-Pacific, MP Catherine West; members of the both Houses of the UK Parliament; and important representatives from media, think-tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Embassy in London, late Saturday evening, in a press statement on X said: "An All-Party Parliamentary delegation comprising of former Ministers, members of Parliament, and a former Ambassador, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, arrived in London late this evening. The Delegation is on a visit to the United Kingdom from May 31 to June 3, 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism."

"The delegation will meet and engage with @CommonsSpeaker @LindsayHoyle_MP, @FCDOGovUK Minister (Indo-Pacific) @CatherineWest1, UK Parliamentarians, UK leaders, think-tanks, media and Indian diaspora representatives during their visit to the UK from May 31 to June 3. #AllPartyDelegation #OperationSindoor," the Indian Embassy in London said in the press statement.

After concluding visit to France, Italy and Denmark, the nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.