Kuwait Female Athletes Win First Place In Asia Weightlifting Masters Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's weightlifting female athletes won first place on Saturday, at the conclusion of Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha.
Kuwaiti female athletes won first place after clinching nine various types of medals during the tournament.
Sultan Al-Mutairi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Al-Nasr Club, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the club's participating players were able to win medals thanks to their continuous hard work and consistent training.
Al-Mutairi offered this achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Mutairi also dedicated this achievement to the Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Acting Director of the Sports Authority, Bashar Abdullah; Director of Sports Authorities, Jarrah Al-Saeedi.
Al-Mutairi also thanked President of the Weightlifting Federation, Talal Al-Jassar.
In an interview with KUNA, gold medalist Abrar Al-Fahad confirmed that the medals won by the Kuwaiti athletes were the result of continuous training and the support of the club and the Kuwait Federation. (end)
