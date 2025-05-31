PFM CRYPTO Launches New 2-Day XRP Cloud Mining Contract In Response To The Surge In Demand From Short-Term Income Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Against the backdrop of a significant increase in demand for short-term crypto investment, PFM CRYPTO, a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of its first 2-day short-term XRP cloud mining contract. The contract is open for a limited time from today until June 30, 2025, and each user is limited to one purchase, providing a new option for XRP investors who want to quickly obtain passive income.

Farington, England, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of a significant increase in demand for short-term crypto investment, PFM CRYPTO , a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of its first 2-day short-term XRP cloud mining contract. The contract is open for a limited time from today until June 30, 2025, and each user is limited to one purchase, providing a new option for XRP investors who want to quickly obtain passive income.

As the practicality of the XRP ecosystem in the fields of payment and cross-border settlement continues to increase, more and more investors hope to achieve a balance between asset liquidity and returns without long-term lock-up. According to the latest report from Messari, the number of active addresses on the XRP chain increased by more than 18% in the first quarter of 2025, and short-term speculative capital inflows were obvious.

PFM CRYPTO said that the launch of this short-term contract product is the first time that the platform has tailored a mining strategy for "short-term investors", aiming to provide a more flexible and low-threshold value-added method in the current volatile market. At the same time, PFM CRYPTO offers a limited-time bonus of $10 for each new user .

"We have observed that a large proportion of XRP holders are users who seek daily cash flow and quick returns," said PFMcrypto's product director. "This new contract not only meets their requirements for security and sustainability, but also captures the market's blank spot for flexible cloud mining solutions."

Main features of the contract:



The cycle is only 2 days, suitable for short-term investment testing and quick arbitrage;

Daily income distribution mechanism to enhance liquidity;

Buy now and return reward mechanism to improve capital utilization efficiency;

Access to PFMcrypto's global 20+ green energy mine network to achieve sustainable mining; Zero threshold for operation, suitable for novices and experienced users.

Industry trend background:

In recent years, crypto mining has been shifting from high-investment, high-threshold physical mining to a "lightweight, green" cloud service model. Especially in the context of ESG (environment, society, governance) standards continuing to affect the crypto industry landscape, cloud mining platforms with renewable energy capabilities are gaining more favor from investors.

PFMcrypto's green mining network currently covers 190+ countries and regions around the world, all of which have passed third-party renewable energy certification, becoming one of the few mining platforms in the industry that has achieved " zero-carbon electricity input ".

About PFM CRYPTO:

PFM CRYPTO was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the UK. It is a technology platform that focuses on providing cloud mining and crypto asset management services. The platform has currently served more than 9.2 million users and continues to expand its global mining network, committed to building a "safe, transparent and environmentally friendly" next-generation cloud mining infrastructure.

Registration and participation methods:

This 2-day cloud mining contract can be purchased through the official website. All contract users can start mining immediately after purchase, and the income is settled on a daily basis. PFMcrypto said that the product will only be open for a limited time in June 2025, and whether it will be continued in the future will depend on market feedback. Now visit [ ], new users can get a $10 reward.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Amelia Elspeth Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Director -p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.