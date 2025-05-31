403
Kuwait Crown Prince Back Home After Japan Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his entourage arrived back home on Saturday evening after an official visit to friendly Japan.
He was welcomed at the airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
During his visit to Japan, His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan. (end)
