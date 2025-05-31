Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Singapore To Enhance Security Coop


2025-05-31 03:03:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah met Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Saturday to discuss the prospects of enhancing the security cooperation.
Besides the bilateral ties, both sides reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern, according to a press release from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), which opened in Singapore yesterday.
Sheikh Abdullah leads Kuwait delegation to the three-day event which gathered military top brass of 47 countries from across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East.
Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hosted a dinner banquet in honor of the participants in the annual event. (end)
