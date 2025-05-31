Is Life A Catwalk? UAE Social Media Usage Increasingly Influencing Personal Fashion

“It's not a catwalk‭,‬”‭ ‬admonished my mum on‭ ‬repeat from 1990‭ ‬until six years later when I left home‭, ‬a small seaside town on the south coast of England‭, ‬for university‭. ‬Over half a decade of despair at her teenage daughter's protracted efforts to find the perfect combination of Levi's 501s‭, ‬Dr Martens‭ ‬boots and a lumberjack shirt/bodysuit combo for a trip to the dentist would go unheeded as a politics degree‭ ‬turned into a job in journalism‭, ‬which became a 20-year career in fashion magazines‭, ‬culminating as Editor-in-Chief of‭ ‬Harper's Bazaar Arabia‭, ‬the GCC's first international luxury title‭. ‬Within the rarefied environs of high-end fashion‭, ‬life‭, ‬or certainly work‭, ‬was officially a‭ ‬catwalk‭.‬

‭ For the rest of the world‭, ‬however‭, ‬it was business as usual‭. ‬That is until 2007‭ ‬and the birth of the iPhone‭, ‬with Instagram‭, ‬the first style-obsessed social media platform‭ (‬who can forget the sepia hues of a Valencia-filtered photo‭?), ‬hot on its heels in‭ ‬2010‭. ‬Today‭, ‬with a 12-year-old daughter of my own to coax out of the house in a timely manner‭, ‬“It's not a catwalk”‭ ‬rings hollow‭. ‬The relentless‭, ‬post-iPhone digital documentation of our lives means that‭, ‬like it or not‭, ‬how we present ourselves and the way we live our lives is a conscious lifestyle choice‭.‬

Statista tells me that 115‭ ‬per cent of the UAE population are active social media users‭ (‬I do fashion‭, ‬not finance‭, ‬so please direct queries as to how this stat is possible to my more learned colleagues on the economics desk‭). ‬This compares to 82‭ ‬per cent‭ ‬in the UK‭, ‬75.2‭ ‬per cent in China and 69.7‭ ‬per cent in the US‭. ‬Like it or not‭, ‬in the UAE‭, ‬we are living online and everything we portray in pixels is a lifestyle statement for the world to see‭, ‬dissect and analyse‭. ‬It's this culture shift that powers Life‭, ‬Styled each week in‭ ‬KT LUXE‭.‬

As 2025‭ ‬finds its flow‭, ‬the fashion industry is at a flexion point‭. ‬The post-Covid conspicuous consumption boom has‭, ‬at least in‭ ‬markets such as China‭, ‬Europe and the US‭, ‬deflated‭. ‬Social media has myth-busted much of the magic around luxury goods'‭ ‬creation‭, ‬leading consumers to question why we are being asked to pay‭ $‬2,780‭ ‬for a Dior handbag that we now know costs‭ $‬57‭ ‬in labour to produce‭. ‬Get bombarded with pictures of a cute dress by your algorithm‭? ‬Try reverse image searching in Google and you'll likely find it‭, ‬or similar‭, ‬on Alibaba or Temu‭, ‬often for under Dh100‭. ‬Last week‭, ‬details emerged that fast fashion giant Shein is set to report a 40‭ ‬per cent drop in net profit‭, ‬despite sales growing 19‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬in part due to a race to the bottom in‭ ‬pricing‭. ‬Neither the galling margins of the designer handbags at the top of the market‭, ‬nor the landfill-destined throwaway fashion of the algorithm are sustainable economically‭, ‬environmentally or emotionally‭. ‬Value‭, ‬right across the pricing spectrum‭, ‬matters‭. ‬Relevance and authenticity matter‭. ‬Being intentional and thoughtful about what we buy‭ ‬–‭ ‬maybe not to the extent of my teenage self‭ ‬–‭ ‬is no bad thing‭.‬

Whether you lean into trends or actively avoid them‭, ‬whether you prioritise comfort or creativity‭, ‬whether you prefer to blend in or stand out‭; ‬style should always be personal‭. ‬Life's not a catwalk‭, ‬but with AI increasingly making decisions for us‭, ‬I'll be holding onto my personal style and showing up in real life and online on my own terms‭. ‬I hope you'll join me‭.‬