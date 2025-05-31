403
Ministry Conducts Marine Inspection Campaign At Al Khor Terminal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security and the Fisheries Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, conducted a marine inspection campaign at the boat departure registration site at Al Khor Terminal.
The campaign aimed to monitor fishermen's compliance with environmental laws and fishing regulations, audit fishing permits and the equipment used on board vessels, and to raise awareness among fishermen on safe fishing practices in the marine environment.
