Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Reunite For Son Yathra's Graduation
The 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted two pictures from the ceremony on his IG, where both he and his former partner were seen hugging and congratulating their firstborn on achieving a crucial milestone in his life.
While Dhanush flaunted a crew cut, along with a white shirt and black trousers, Aishwaryaa opted for an off-white dress for the event.
Dhanush captioned the post, "Proud Parents #yathra", along with two heart emojis.
After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa filed for divorce on January 17, 2022.
They left everyone shocked when they shared a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."
The couple was finally granted divorce by the Chennai family court on November 27, 2024.
Aishwaryaa and Dhanush tied the knot in a grand wedding in Chennai in 2004, with some big wigs from both the entertainment and political world in attendance.
Talking about his professional commitments, Dhanush will next be a part of his much-awaited drama "Kuberaa, helmed by Sekhar Kammula.
Backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations, the project will also see Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles, along with others.
In addition to "Kuberaa", Dhanush has also been roped in for the biopic on one of India's most loved Presidents, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The drama has been titled "Kalam".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment