Golf: Ahlawat Is Tied-11Th At Austrian Open Sharma Misses Cut
Ahlawat's colleague Shubhankar Sharma played a much better second round at the Gut Altentann Golf Course with a round of one-under par, but it was not enough to keep him in the tournament. The difficult first day came back to haunt him as it left him quite a bit short of the cut, which was set at one under par, while his total score was four over par. This is the fifth straight missed cut for Sharma.
Ahlawat had four birdies and two bogeys. The birdies came on the third, fifth, ninth, and 18th holes, and the bogeys came on the second and 15th holes, according to information received here on Saturday.
The first-day leader, Schneider, played a bogey-free round of four under par on the second day to hold onto his two-shot lead over his closest rival. He made birdies on the eighth, ninth, 14th and 18th holes.
Schneider made his first birdie on the eighth hole with an impressive 22-foot putt before chipping in another birdie on the ninth for a successive birdie. The impressive display of putting prowess was once again put on full display on the 14th hole as he put in another put from more than 20 feet for the second time in the round.
In the second place, two shots behind the leader is Nicolai Von Dellingshausen. He played four under par with five birdies and one bogey to make sure that Schneider did not extend the lead by the end of the second day.
In third place is Callum Tarren of England, and he shot a brilliant bogey-free round of 63.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment