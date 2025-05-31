Fayez: Jordanian-Kuwaiti Relations 'Strategic ' Serve Common Interests

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez affirmed the "deep-rooted and strategic " Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations, which are based on mutual respect to serve common interests and the just Arab causes.Fayez's remarks came in an interview with the "Idah" program, presented by the Kuwait TV News Channel, and hosted by journalist Mansour Ajmi."Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations have become a model for joint Arab action," he said, adding:, " Jordan is constantly keen to strengthen relations with Kuwait in various fields."Fayez also referred to the "significant" development witnessed in these ties due to keenness and guidance of the two countries' leadership.Regarding the level of relations amid escalating regional challenges, Fayez said joint political relations are based on the shared vision of the two countries' wise leaderships, reflected in the "close" economic, cultural, and social ties.Additionally, he said these ties constitute a "strategic" partnership that is witnessing continuous development in various fields.As for mutual coordination amid regional crises, Fayez lauded Kuwait's positions on the Palestinian cause and various just Arab issues as "honorable."On joint coordination, he noted the two countries' positions reflect a "shared" vision on just Arab, regional, and international issues.Since the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, he indicated that joint coordination and consultation have continued in a effort to halt the aggression and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian strip.Commending ties as "a unique model" for joint Arab action, he stated this "strong" partnership has affected the economic aspect, which has witnessed significant development, as Kuwait is now the largest Arab country with investments in Jordan.Fayez underlined Kuwait has "always" stood by Jordan, especially amid the difficult circumstances.