Easemytrip Sees Sharp 59 Pc Sequential Drop In Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Slips

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Online travel aggregator (OTA) EaseMyTrip has reported a sharp decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as earnings fell by over 59 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) compared to the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

Nishant Pitti-run company's net profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 13.9 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 34 crore in Q3 FY25, according to its stock exchange.

The company also witnessed a drop in revenue from operations, which fell to Rs 139 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 150 crore in Q3 FY25 -- a decrease of approximately 7.33 per cent.

Compared to the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24), revenue dropped by 15 per cent from Rs 164 crore.

This suggests that growth for the online travel platform remained sluggish on the quarterly basis.

Total income during the quarter also fell by 6.54 per cent to Rs 143 crore, while total expenses surged by nearly 22 per cent to Rs 130.9 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 107.5 crore in the previous quarter.

For the full fiscal year FY25, EaseMyTrip's revenue remained almost flat at Rs 587 crore, compared to Rs 590 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the year increased to Rs 460 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Air ticketing, which remains the company's core revenue driver contributing 68 per cent of overall revenue, saw a 28 per cent drop to Rs 94 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 132 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q4 FY24).

Hotel packages contributed 16.5 per cent of revenue, bringing in Rs 23 crore.

Despite the quarterly dip, the company managed to post a profit before tax of Rs 12 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 17 crore in Q4 FY24.

On an annual basis, profit before tax was largely stable, coming in at Rs 143 crore in FY25 versus Rs 142 crore in FY24.

EaseMyTrip's stock ended the last trading session at Rs 11.28, up 0.71 per cent, giving the company a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,997 crore.