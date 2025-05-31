403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy rains cause lethal flooding in Niger
(MENAFN) Heavy rains have caused devastating floods in Niger State, Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of 21 people. The flooding on Thursday submerged approximately 50 homes across two communities, Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, in the Mokwa area, officials said.
Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, reported that three people were rescued and are currently receiving medical care at a central hotel in Mokwa. Additionally, ten individuals remain missing.
Abullahi Baba-Arah, Director General of the Emergency Management Agency in Niger State, noted that the agency, alongside local authorities and volunteers, conducted search and rescue missions to save survivors and recover bodies. Early reports suggest that the heavy rains swept away hundreds of buildings and left numerous people, including children, unaccounted for.
Flooding is common in Nigeria during the rainy season, which usually starts in April. In September last year, severe floods in northeastern Borno State killed dozens and displaced thousands. Sirajo Garba, coordinator for Nigeria’s Emergency Management Agency in the northeast, said over 1,000 people were rescued and more than 70,000 displaced persons were housed in camps.
In 2022, Nigeria suffered one of its worst flood disasters, with over 600 deaths, more than 1.4 million displaced, and damage to over 82,000 homes.
Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, reported that three people were rescued and are currently receiving medical care at a central hotel in Mokwa. Additionally, ten individuals remain missing.
Abullahi Baba-Arah, Director General of the Emergency Management Agency in Niger State, noted that the agency, alongside local authorities and volunteers, conducted search and rescue missions to save survivors and recover bodies. Early reports suggest that the heavy rains swept away hundreds of buildings and left numerous people, including children, unaccounted for.
Flooding is common in Nigeria during the rainy season, which usually starts in April. In September last year, severe floods in northeastern Borno State killed dozens and displaced thousands. Sirajo Garba, coordinator for Nigeria’s Emergency Management Agency in the northeast, said over 1,000 people were rescued and more than 70,000 displaced persons were housed in camps.
In 2022, Nigeria suffered one of its worst flood disasters, with over 600 deaths, more than 1.4 million displaced, and damage to over 82,000 homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment