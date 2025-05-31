403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Namibian descendant demands justice on colonial-age genocide
(MENAFN) Thrive Vinomaandero Mahua, a descendant of Namibia’s OvaHerero and Nama peoples, is urging Germany to take stronger responsibility and provide direct reparations for the genocide committed during its colonial rule from 1904 to 1908. Speaking to RT, Mahua shared the deep personal and historical impact of the massacre, which she described as a campaign of ethnic extermination that tore families apart. Many survivors only began reconnecting with lost relatives after Namibia gained independence.
Although Germany officially acknowledged the genocide in 2021, Mahua criticized the lack of progress in negotiations over reparations. She expressed concern that the transition to a new German administration has created further uncertainty about whether talks will continue.
She rejected Germany’s proposed €1.1 billion aid package, noting that traditional leaders from the affected communities opposed it because it was intended for national development rather than direct support to survivors and descendants. “What is the price for a life?” she asked, emphasizing that financial compensation can never truly reflect the pain caused.
Mahua drew comparisons between the Namibian genocide and the Holocaust, arguing that both deserve equal recognition and accountability. She highlighted that many tactics used by the Nazis—such as concentration camps—were first implemented during Germany’s colonial occupation in Namibia.
Calling for stronger public awareness and ongoing pressure, Mahua stressed the importance of days like Genocide Remembrance Day. “We must keep speaking out and make them uncomfortable until justice is served,” she said.
Although Germany officially acknowledged the genocide in 2021, Mahua criticized the lack of progress in negotiations over reparations. She expressed concern that the transition to a new German administration has created further uncertainty about whether talks will continue.
She rejected Germany’s proposed €1.1 billion aid package, noting that traditional leaders from the affected communities opposed it because it was intended for national development rather than direct support to survivors and descendants. “What is the price for a life?” she asked, emphasizing that financial compensation can never truly reflect the pain caused.
Mahua drew comparisons between the Namibian genocide and the Holocaust, arguing that both deserve equal recognition and accountability. She highlighted that many tactics used by the Nazis—such as concentration camps—were first implemented during Germany’s colonial occupation in Namibia.
Calling for stronger public awareness and ongoing pressure, Mahua stressed the importance of days like Genocide Remembrance Day. “We must keep speaking out and make them uncomfortable until justice is served,” she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment