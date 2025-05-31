Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Namibian descendant demands justice on colonial-age genocide

Namibian descendant demands justice on colonial-age genocide


2025-05-31 03:58:21
(MENAFN) Thrive Vinomaandero Mahua, a descendant of Namibia’s OvaHerero and Nama peoples, is urging Germany to take stronger responsibility and provide direct reparations for the genocide committed during its colonial rule from 1904 to 1908. Speaking to RT, Mahua shared the deep personal and historical impact of the massacre, which she described as a campaign of ethnic extermination that tore families apart. Many survivors only began reconnecting with lost relatives after Namibia gained independence.

Although Germany officially acknowledged the genocide in 2021, Mahua criticized the lack of progress in negotiations over reparations. She expressed concern that the transition to a new German administration has created further uncertainty about whether talks will continue.

She rejected Germany’s proposed €1.1 billion aid package, noting that traditional leaders from the affected communities opposed it because it was intended for national development rather than direct support to survivors and descendants. “What is the price for a life?” she asked, emphasizing that financial compensation can never truly reflect the pain caused.

Mahua drew comparisons between the Namibian genocide and the Holocaust, arguing that both deserve equal recognition and accountability. She highlighted that many tactics used by the Nazis—such as concentration camps—were first implemented during Germany’s colonial occupation in Namibia.

Calling for stronger public awareness and ongoing pressure, Mahua stressed the importance of days like Genocide Remembrance Day. “We must keep speaking out and make them uncomfortable until justice is served,” she said.

MENAFN31052025000045015687ID1109618511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search