Real Madrid Signs Contract with Liverpool
(MENAFN) Real Madrid revealed on Friday that it has finalized a deal with Liverpool to acquire Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has signed a six-year contract.
The La Liga giants will pay a EURO10 million (approximately USD11.32 million) transfer fee for the 26-year-old defender, whose deal with the Premier League side concludes this summer.
Alexander-Arnold is set to officially become a Real Madrid player on June 1, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 in the United States.
Earlier this month, the England international confirmed his exit from Liverpool after spending two decades with the team.
"This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. But, I have never known anything else, and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally,” he said, elaborating on his choice to depart the English club.
Since debuting in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has featured in 354 matches, netted 23 goals, and delivered 86 assists.
During his tenure, he clinched two Premier League trophies, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.
