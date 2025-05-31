403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin is open to grand Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) It was stated by Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov on Friday, as stated by a Russian state-led press, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is prepared for prominent talks on Ukraine, but a tangible result must be first accomplished in direct discussions between the representatives.
Peskov stated to journalists, cited by Russian state-lead media, “President Putin supports the possibility of a personal meeting with both (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and (US) President (Donald) Trump, but such contacts require good preparation.”
He remarked that the Kremlin is anticipating the Russian and Ukrainian outline memo to be talked about in the 2nd stage of discussions in Istanbul. He stated that the information of the Russian motion would not be published to the public at this phase.
Regarding more general matters related to security, Peskov stressed that “the future of European security must be discussed with Europeans,” while the Istanbul discussions will be confined to two-sided discussions between Russia and Ukraine.
Peskov stated to journalists, cited by Russian state-lead media, “President Putin supports the possibility of a personal meeting with both (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and (US) President (Donald) Trump, but such contacts require good preparation.”
He remarked that the Kremlin is anticipating the Russian and Ukrainian outline memo to be talked about in the 2nd stage of discussions in Istanbul. He stated that the information of the Russian motion would not be published to the public at this phase.
Regarding more general matters related to security, Peskov stressed that “the future of European security must be discussed with Europeans,” while the Istanbul discussions will be confined to two-sided discussions between Russia and Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment