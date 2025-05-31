Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin is open to grand Ukraine discussions

2025-05-31 03:08:17
(MENAFN) It was stated by Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov on Friday, as stated by a Russian state-led press, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is prepared for prominent talks on Ukraine, but a tangible result must be first accomplished in direct discussions between the representatives.

Peskov stated to journalists, cited by Russian state-lead media, “President Putin supports the possibility of a personal meeting with both (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and (US) President (Donald) Trump, but such contacts require good preparation.”

He remarked that the Kremlin is anticipating the Russian and Ukrainian outline memo to be talked about in the 2nd stage of discussions in Istanbul. He stated that the information of the Russian motion would not be published to the public at this phase.

Regarding more general matters related to security, Peskov stressed that “the future of European security must be discussed with Europeans,” while the Istanbul discussions will be confined to two-sided discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

