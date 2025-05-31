403
Trump expresses concerns on confronting Putin over Ukraine
(MENAFN) EU officials have expressed concern that US President Donald Trump is hesitant to apply significant pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to a report by Politico.
Earlier this week, Trump warned that Putin is “playing with fire” following Russia’s large-scale strikes on Ukrainian military targets. These attacks came after a surge in Ukrainian drone raids on civilian areas in Russia. Despite his strong words, Trump has yet to approve severe sanctions against Moscow, which Senator Lindsey Graham described as potentially “bone-crushing.”
An unnamed EU official told Politico that it is evident something is holding Trump back from escalating pressure on Putin. The official speculated that Trump may prioritize a reset in relations with Russia over achieving peace, possibly weighing the consequences of damaging a potential deal with Putin.
When asked if he still believes Putin is interested in a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Trump replied that he would know in about two weeks, depending on whether Putin is serious or merely delaying. Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the president is awaiting the results of possible talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations scheduled in Istanbul.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, reiterated Russia’s willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine to address the conflict’s root causes. However, Nebenzia warned that if Ukraine seeks to prolong the war, neither new sanctions nor arms shipments will stop the eventual military defeat of the Zelensky government.
