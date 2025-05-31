403
NYT alleges Musk is drugs consumer
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and prominent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is allegedly struggling with serious drug use, according to a report by The New York Times published on Friday. The claims surfaced shortly after Musk announced his resignation from his leadership position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force aimed at reducing government waste.
While Musk has previously acknowledged taking prescribed ketamine for depression around once every two weeks, The Times—citing unnamed sources—asserts that his usage has become significantly more frequent and severe. According to the report, Musk now uses ketamine “often, sometimes daily,” and combines it with other substances, including Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.
Sources also claimed Musk carries a daily pill container with approximately 20 medications, including Adderall, a stimulant commonly used to treat ADHD. The report adds that Musk has been informed in advance about drug testing procedures for SpaceX staff.
Concerns over Musk’s drug use aren't new. In 2018, The Times reported that Tesla board members were worried about his use of the sleep aid Ambien. More recently, The Wall Street Journal noted that executives at both Tesla and SpaceX were uneasy about his alleged use of LSD and cocaine.
At a press conference with President Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, Musk brushed off a question regarding the Times article, calling the publication “the same one that won a Pulitzer for false Russiagate reporting.” Musk also reiterated that drug and alcohol tests conducted over a three-year period at SpaceX revealed “not even trace quantities” in his system.
Although stepping down from DOGE, Musk emphasized that the project would continue to expand and pledged to remain active as an advisor and occasional visitor to the White House.
