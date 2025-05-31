403
Media reports Israel, Hamas consent Gaza ceasefire suggestion
(MENAFN) Both Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a new ceasefire proposal brokered by the United States, according to multiple media sources on Thursday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated his willingness to accept a plan outlined by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff during a recent meeting with the families of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
Arab media later reported that Hamas had also accepted the deal, which involves releasing the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a temporary halt to fighting. According to Haaretz, the proposed agreement includes the release of 10 living hostages and the return of 18 bodies over the course of one week, in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire by Israel.
However, The Jerusalem Post cited a source saying that Hamas remains cautious about the deal, viewing it as skewed in Israel’s favor. The group is reportedly concerned that the U.S. has not committed to extending the truce beyond the initial 60 days, potentially limiting the long-term impact of the agreement.
The ceasefire talks come amid a renewed and aggressive Israeli offensive in Gaza, including heavy airstrikes and a major ground operation dubbed "Operation Gideon’s Chariots." Despite the reported progress toward a ceasefire, Netanyahu has maintained that military operations will continue until Hamas is completely dismantled.
Negotiations, held in Doha and mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., have been ongoing for months with limited success. The conflict reignited in October 2023 when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Since then, the Israeli military campaign has killed over 50,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.
