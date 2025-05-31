403
DIY Ice Cube Recipes For Glowing Skin: Get A Natural Radiance
<p>Just using ice cubes isn't enough for glowing skin. Mix these ingredients with ice cubes for amazing results.</p><p>These cool beauty recipes are here to wake up your skincare routine, and your glow.</p><p><strong>Rice Ice Cubes -</strong> To prevent wrinkles and aging</p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1/2 cup cooked rice</p><p>1/2 cup milk or rice water</p><p>1 tsp honey</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Blend everything into a paste. Strain if needed, pour into ice trays, and freeze. Massaging your face with these reduces wrinkles.</p><p><strong>Mint and Green Tea Ice Cubes - For acne and oily skin</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 cup boiled and cooled green tea</p><p>A handful of mint leaves</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Blend mint leaves with green tea, pour into ice trays, and freeze. This helps clear acne and oily skin.</p><p><strong>Potato Ice Cubes - For dark spots</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 raw potato (peeled and grated)</p><p>1/2 cup water</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Blend potato and water, strain, pour into trays, and freeze. This helps with hyperpigmentation and improves skin tone.</p><p><strong>Coffee Ice Cubes - For dark circles and puffy eyes</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 cup boiled and cooled coffee</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Strain and freeze in trays. Gently massage around eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.</p><p><strong>Beetroot Ice Cubes - For a rosy glow</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 small beetroot</p><p>1/2 cup water</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Blend, strain, and freeze. Applying this circularly boosts facial glow.</p><p><strong>Tomato Ice Cubes - For large pores and oily skin</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1 ripe tomato</p><p>Few drops of lemon juice</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Blend tomato and lemon juice, strain, and freeze. Applying this tightens pores and reduces oil.</p><p><strong>Turmeric and Gram Flour Ice Cubes - For glowing skin</strong></p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><p>1 tsp turmeric</p><p>2 tbsp gram flour</p><p>1/2 cup rose water or water</p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Make a smooth paste, add water, and freeze. Massaging with this makes skin glow.</p>
