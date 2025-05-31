DIY Ice Cube Recipes For Glowing Skin: Get A Natural Radiance

Just using ice cubes isn't enough for glowing skin. Mix these ingredients with ice cubes for amazing results.

These cool beauty recipes are here to wake up your skincare routine, and your glow.

Rice Ice Cubes - To prevent wrinkles and aging

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup milk or rice water

1 tsp honey

Instructions

Blend everything into a paste. Strain if needed, pour into ice trays, and freeze. Massaging your face with these reduces wrinkles.

Mint and Green Tea Ice Cubes - For acne and oily skin

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled and cooled green tea

A handful of mint leaves

Instructions

Blend mint leaves with green tea, pour into ice trays, and freeze. This helps clear acne and oily skin.

Potato Ice Cubes - For dark spots

Ingredients:

1 raw potato (peeled and grated)

1/2 cup water

Instructions

Blend potato and water, strain, pour into trays, and freeze. This helps with hyperpigmentation and improves skin tone.

Coffee Ice Cubes - For dark circles and puffy eyes

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled and cooled coffee

Instructions

Strain and freeze in trays. Gently massage around eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Beetroot Ice Cubes - For a rosy glow

Ingredients:

1 small beetroot

1/2 cup water

Instructions

Blend, strain, and freeze. Applying this circularly boosts facial glow.

Tomato Ice Cubes - For large pores and oily skin

Ingredients:

1 ripe tomato

Few drops of lemon juice

Instructions

Blend tomato and lemon juice, strain, and freeze. Applying this tightens pores and reduces oil.

Turmeric and Gram Flour Ice Cubes - For glowing skin

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp gram flour

1/2 cup rose water or water

Instructions

Make a smooth paste, add water, and freeze. Massaging with this makes skin glow.