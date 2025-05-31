UAE Wins Presidency Of UN-Habitat General Assembly, Secures Executive Board Membership

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has achieved a new diplomatic milestone by winning, for the first time, the presidency of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and securing membership in its Executive Board.

This well-deserved and unprecedented achievement was shared with the Kingdom of Malaysia, following a highly competitive election during the Assembly meetings being held in Nairobi, Kenya.

This international recognition reaffirms the UAE's leading role in supporting sustainable urban development, housing initiatives, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN-Habitat General Assembly, composed of 193 member states, is the programme's highest decision-making body. It is responsible for guiding global policies aimed at improving living conditions in cities and enhancing the quality of life in urban communities.

On this occasion, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, expressed his pride and honour in this international achievement, which adds to the UAE's distinguished record of successes.

He emphasised that the UAE's election as President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly is a recognition of its significant efforts, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, in establishing the nation as a comprehensive model for adequate housing and sustainable urban environments.

Al Mazrouei said,“This remarkable achievement reflects the vision and directives of the UAE's wise leadership, which has made housing and urban development a strategic priority, recognising it as a fundamental pillar for social stability and quality of life. The leadership has directed efforts toward providing an integrated housing environment that ensures well-being and dignity for all citizens and residents. It has also launched numerous national initiatives and programs that have contributed to developing a modern housing system and offering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the needs of various segments of society.”

He added,“The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme stands as a prominent example of this integrated national vision. Since its establishment in 1999, the programme has successfully enhanced family stability, met the demand for government housing, and provided decent housing for Emirati citizens. Through this victory, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to continue contributing to global housing and urban planning efforts. The country will work to deepen cooperation with all 193 member states of the General Assembly, with the goal of developing sustainable, inclusive cities that are capable of meeting future challenges.”

He affirmed that the UAE will leverage this leadership role to support the implementation of Goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which focuses on“making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

He also pointed out that the joint presidency with Malaysia and membership in the UN-Habitat Executive Board will open new avenues for strengthening dialogue among member states and for exchanging the best international experiences and practices. He stressed that the UAE will lead joint efforts to promote innovation in urban housing and to present pioneering models for addressing the challenges of rapid urban growth and climate change.

The Minister continued,“We will continue working with member states, civil society organisations, and the private sector to develop clear visions and innovative action plans that meet the needs of global communities and provide adequate and safe housing for all people. We consider this responsibility a great honour and an opportunity to further enhance the UAE's international record.”

He added,“We will work hand in hand with all international partners to embed the principles of sustainable urban development and lead global efforts toward urban transformation, aiming to create a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable living environment for all.”

For his part, Eng Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said,“This achievement is a true reflection of the UAE's dedicated efforts in developing a sustainable and smart urban housing system. The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme remains one of the most vital national pillars that has strengthened the UAE's global standing in this field by offering innovative housing solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and environmental and social sustainability.”

Al Mansouri also extended his appreciation to the national team from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, for their outstanding efforts over the past three and a half years, which began with the candidacy file and culminated in successfully securing international support for key UN-Habitat leadership positions.

He added,“We are fully geared to enhance cooperation with member states and share the UAE's pioneering experience in building integrated urban communities characterised by diversity and innovation, in line with our leadership's vision for achieving sustainable development.”

He further noted that the UAE's presidency of the UN-Habitat General Assembly will bolster its status as an influential international partner in shaping future urban policies and support the country's drive to maintain momentum in sustainable development efforts both regionally and globally.