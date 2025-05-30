Free Training Event During CPR And AED Awareness Week Aims To Equip More People To Act In Emergencies

CPR and Safety Lady logo – Gail Gould, nationally certified CPR and safety instructor

Free virtual CPR and AED training hosted by Gail Gould, the CPR and Safety Lady, on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12 PM CDT. The session is open to the public with registration available online through Eventbrite.

Gail Gould, the CPR and Safety Lady, demonstrates proper chest compression technique during a hands-on CPR training session. With more than 30 years of experience, she empowers individuals of all ages to respond confidently in emergencies.

Hands-on virtual session June 6 empowers participants with the skills and confidence to respond in cardiac emergencies-no experience required.

- Gail GouldHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to empower more individuals with life-saving skills, Gail Gould, the CPR and Safety Lady , will host a free virtual CPR and AED training session on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 12:00 PM CDT, in honor of CPR and AED Awareness Week.This live training session is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during cardiac emergencies. The event will feature hands-on CPR and choking relief demonstrations for adults, children, and even pets, along with safety tips, giveaways, and kid-friendly activities. Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to learn essential life-saving skills in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.“When someone goes into cardiac arrest, every second counts. The truth is, most people just need a little guidance to feel confident stepping in. This training is about giving people practical tools they can actually use, because being prepared shouldn't be complicated,” says Gail Gould.The training is open to all, with no prior experience required. Participants will receive a CPRandSafetyLady CPR certificate. To register for the free session, visit the Eventbrite page :For more information about Gail Gould and her safety training programs, visit .WHAT: Free Virtual CPR & AED Training Open to the Public in honorWHEN: Friday, June 6, 2025 - 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CDTWHERE: Online. Free registration at Eventbrite . Link to be sent prior to event.WHO: CPR and Safety Lady Gail GouldWHY: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, and immediate action saves lives. This training empowers everyday people with the skills and confidence to respond before emergency services arrive. Learning CPR is quick, easy, and can make all the difference.###About Gail Gould, The CPR and Safety LadyGail Gould is a nationally certified CPR and first aid instructor with more than 30 years of experience training adults, children, educators, corporate teams, and caregivers in life-saving emergency response. Based in Houston, she is the founder of CPR and Safety Lady, an organization dedicated to making CPR, AED, and first aid training accessible, engaging, and empowering. Gail holds certifications from the American Heart Association, American Red Cross and the American Safety and Health Institute, and she is a trusted training provider for school districts, Fortune 500 companies, medical and dental offices, government agencies, nonprofits, and families across Texas. Her mission is simple but powerful: to help ordinary people feel confident taking life-saving action before help arrives. To learn more or schedule a training, visit .

