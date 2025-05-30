403
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches 50Th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30 May 2025: Celebrating half a century of iconic touring excellence, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of 2025 Gold Wing Tour – the 50th Anniversary Edition. As this legendary nameplate turns fifty, the Gold Wing Tour continues to set the benchmark in luxury touring. Bookings for the same are now open and it will be exclusively sold via the company's premium BigWing Topline dealerships. The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour has been priced at Rs. 39.90 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).
Announcing the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are ecstatic to introduce the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour in India. The launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour commemorates an iconic journey that began in 1975. Over the past five decades, the Gold Wing platform has evolved into a symbol of class, comfort, and endurance. The 50th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to this unmatched legacy and a celebration of our commitment to engineering excellence for long-distance touring connoisseurs.”
Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are delighted to launch the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour for our Indian customers. With this special 50th Anniversary Edition, we aim to offer a riding experience that perfectly blends innovation, luxury, and power. This is more than just a motorcycle – it's a tribute to a generation of motorcyclists who believe in the art of luxury touring. We are glad to announce that the bookings for the new Gold Wing Tour are now open and customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from June 2025 onwards.”
50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour: The Art of Luxury Touring
The 2025 Gold Wing Tour boasts a cutting-edge style with a distinctive silhouette that balances aerodynamic efficiency and majestic road presence. Moreover, it gets a special Gold Wing emblem with 50th Anniversary and 'since 1975' detailing, commemorating the motorcycle's important milestone. Enhancing its modern design is a full-LED lighting system and airflow-optimized air vents which helps the bike slip through the air efficiently while still offering the great ergonomics that are a staple to long days on the open road.
In terms of equipment, the new Gold Wing Tour gets a feature-rich cockpit with a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display that provides riding, navigation & audio information. Moreover, it now features first-in-class wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for connectivity and gets a new welcome screen saying“Since 1975” when the motorcycle is turned on. Touring comfort is further elevated with an extended electric screen for excellent wind protection, improved audio system speakers to deliver rich sound at all speeds, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB type-C sockets, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a host of other features.
At the heart of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour is a massive 1833cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 24 valve, flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 93 kW power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Engineered for long hauls and responsive acceleration, this engine offers seamless performance even under demanding touring conditions.
Coupled with advanced safety aids and innovative electronics for seamless performance, including a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system, dual-channel ABS, traction control and Airbag, it guarantees a ride that's both thrilling and safe. The Gold Wing Tour comes with four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain, each with distinct settings that help tailor the riding character of the motorcycle.
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and has been priced at Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Customers can book this flagship luxury touring machine exclusively at Honda's premium BigWing Topline dealerships with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.
