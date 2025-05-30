Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JEGI CLARITY Has Advised The Shipyard On Their Acquisition Of Tinywins


NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipyard, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has acquired TinyWins.

TinyWins is a strategically led global digital feelings studio dedicated to keeping brands relevant and differentiated in a fast-changing landscape. Known for its nimble, emotionally intelligent, and tech-forward approach to brand-building, TinyWins brings world-class capabilities in strategy, creative, design, digital, and development. Its expertise in AI, Web3, app development, and platform innovation strengthens The Shipyard's ability to future-proof brands, products, and experiences.

This acquisition is the latest step in The Shipyard's mission to expand its integrated offering across all Paid, Owned, and Earned channels. The agency's unique approach-Engineering Brand Love-unifies these channels as a force multiplier to maximize marketing impact and ROI. The integration of TinyWins follows The Shipyard's acquisitions of Fahlgren Mortine, a two-time PRSA Agency of the Year, and TURNER, a leader in travel, tourism, and lifestyle marketing.

This marks The Shipyard's third transformative transaction in under three years-following a strategic investment from Alaris Equity Partners and the acquisitions of Fahlgren Mortine and TURNER-all advised by JEGI CLARITY.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit .

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing
+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] | /

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

