BLUETTI And Footprint Project Forge Partnership To Bring Essential Clean Power Lifelines To Storm-Hit Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by its ESG commitment, BLUETTI is donating $50,024 worth of clean energy products-including the EP500 Pro, Elite 200 V2, AC200L, AC180P and 350W solar panels-to provide timely power support for disaster-affected communities. Recognizing the annual threat of grid-disrupting hurricanes like 2024's Helene, this partnership leverages Footprint Project's expertise in delivering clean energy since 2018 to swiftly deploy BLUETTI's tailored solutions to vulnerable areas like the U.S. Gulf Coast, directly aiding emergency response and recovery.

Powering the Frontline Relief

Drawing on over 25 disaster missions, Footprint Project understands that effective frontline relief requires agile power. The Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator offers this with its portable yet versatile design. Its durable automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery ensures up to 17 years of safe and reliable energy. Featuring nine versatile outlets and a robust 3900W surge capacity, it can simultaneously power vital communication devices, rechargeable tools like drills and saws for debris clearing or emergency repairs, and critical small medical equipment such as CPAP machines and oxygen concentrators.

Complementing this, highly acclaimed units like the AC200L and AC180P Solar Generator also provide essential power for items such as small fans to improve comfort and lighting to support nighttime rescue efforts. All these units can be rapidly recharged using the 350W Solar Panel , which features a user-friendly design for quick, simple deployment in any sunny location, providing a rapid and reliable energy refill for all units on the frontline.

Powering the Crisis Hub

As hurricanes strike and linger, the Footprint Project swiftly establishes vital "resource hubs"-islands of safety and power until the grid revives. Central to this will be the EP500 Pro Home Battery Backup , its 5120Wh capacity fueling days of essential operations. Its robust 3000W and 15 outlets power everything from continuous safety lighting and critical cold storage for life-saving medicines like insulin and vaccines, to vital communication and reconnaissance drones, all easily deployed on smooth-rolling wheels to wherever power is needed most, transforming vulnerability into a secure, functioning community powered by clean energy.

Powering Hope and Resilience

"Storms remind us of our shared need for power, a core value at BLUETTI," said James Ray, Brand Representative at BLUETTI. "Our partnership with Footprint Project in delivering clean energy aid is a natural fit, and we hope our power solutions offer real comfort – which is the very essence of our home battery backup ."

Echoing this sentiment, Jamie Swezey, Program Director for Footprint Project, said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with BLUETTI in delivering sustainable response technology to communities impacted by disasters. Thanks to their equipment commitment, we can expand our outreach and more effectively support communities facing climate emergencies."

This partnership highlights the shared mission of BLUETTI and Footprint Project to deliver reliable clean energy precisely where it's needed most-proactively before, urgently during, and sustainably after disasters. By supporting communities on the front lines of climate emergencies, both organizations not only strengthen disaster response but also play a crucial role in ensuring families are better equipped for the challenges ahead, while advocating for greater hurricane preparedness across vulnerable regions.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable, sustainable power where it's needed most-especially during extreme weather and emergencies. Through social impact initiatives such as the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI brings clean energy solutions to underserved communities. Rooted in ESG principles, BLUETTI continues to lead with innovation and practical solutions, earning trust across more than 110 countries and regions.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project provides renewable energy equipment and training to communities affected by climate disasters and humanitarian crises. Footprint Project develops and deploys mobile solar microgrid networks in climate-vulnerable regions to support critical services during power outage events and trains local responders on effective use. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization, their mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by providing cleaner energy infrastructure to communities in crisis.

