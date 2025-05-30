Unisys To Participate In The East Coast IDEAS Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) will be participating in the East Coast IDEAS Conference at The Westin Times Square in New York City on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Mike Thomson, CEO and president of Unisys, will present at 8:35 a.m. EDT and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Unisys executives should contact their respective conference representatives. The live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Unisys investor website at Investor Relations | Earnings Releases | Unisys .

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0530/9998

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED